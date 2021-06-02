District reschedules 7 Jacksonville high school graduations due to expected inclement weather

According to Duval County Public Schools, outdoor graduations scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday have been moved to 9 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Outdoor graduation ceremonies for seven Jacksonville high schools have been rescheduled due to expected inclement weather conditions on Thursday and Friday evenings.

According to Duval County Public Schools, outdoor graduations scheduled for 6 p.m. on these days have been moved to 9 a.m.

The district said the dates and locations of the outdoor graduations have not changed, only the times of the ceremonies.

All graduates should plan to arrive at the school at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. ceremonies.

Below is the updated schedule provided by DCPS.

Thursday, June 3 (rescheduled for 9 a.m. in school’s outdoor stadium )

Ed White

Sandalwood

Mandarin

) Ed White Sandalwood Mandarin Friday, June 4 (rescheduled for 9 a.m. in school’s outdoor stadium)

Raines

Terry Parker

First Coast

Englewood