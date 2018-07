Crews rescued a distressed boater in Simpson Creek Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Rescue crews arrived by land and water to the 1100 block of Heckscher Drive.

Crews are responding to the 11000 block of Hecksher drive in Simpson creek of a boater in distress....crews are going by land and water . — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 21, 2018

The boater has since been rescued. No injuries have been reported, and crews have cleared the scene.

Boater is on land safe and sound now....no injuries and crews are released from the scene. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 21, 2018

