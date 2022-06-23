Royalty invited: 'Disney Princess -The Concert' is coming to Jacksonville in November

The magic of Disney will fill the Moran Theater at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts on November 3rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dreams really do come true!

Disney Princess - The Concert is coming to Jacksonville in the fall. The magic of Disney will fill the Moran Theater at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts on November 3rd.

Become part of their world as the princesses sing and tell their behind-the-scenes tales to their guests. Attendees are encouraged to wear their most regal attire, whatever you would wear to a royal ball.

The show is two hours long with intermission and features beloved music, animation and stories. The show is suitable for royalty of all ages. However, everyone must have a ticket, regardless of age.

The magic begins at 7:00 p.m..

The fall tour will star Princess Christy Altomare (Broadway’s original ‘Anya’ in Anastasia), Princess Susan Egan (Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ in Disney’s animated feature Hercules), Princess Isabelle McCalla (Broadway’s ‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin), and Princess Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton).

Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and charming Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) will also be there to bring the story alive.

The cast will perform over 30 adored Disney Princess songs, including classics like “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”