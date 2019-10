Get ready Disney lovers!

On Tuesday, the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena announced that Disney on Ice will be making a stop here on the First Coast.

You can catch Mickey's Search Party at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena from April 2 to April 5 next year.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

More details will be released as the show gets closer. For more information about other shows at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, click here.

