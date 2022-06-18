x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

UNF archeology team joins GMJ

Dr. Keith Ashley made discoveries on Big Talbot Island that confirms there's a lost city at his dig location.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UNF archeologist Dr. Keith Ashley was a guest on Good Morning Jacksonville to describe some of his recent findings of the lost city of Sarabay on Big Talbot Island.  His team excavated an area with overwhelming evidence of a native Mocama village.  The tribe is believed to have flourished in northeast Florida prior to European expansion into the region.

RELATED: UNF archeology team digs up big piece of puzzle pointing to lost city of Sarabay

RELATED: Rare archaeological dig coincides with underwater excavation at a fort few people know existed in St. Augustine

Paid Advertisement