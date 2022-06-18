JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UNF archeologist Dr. Keith Ashley was a guest on Good Morning Jacksonville to describe some of his recent findings of the lost city of Sarabay on Big Talbot Island. His team excavated an area with overwhelming evidence of a native Mocama village. The tribe is believed to have flourished in northeast Florida prior to European expansion into the region.
UNF archeology team joins GMJ
Dr. Keith Ashley made discoveries on Big Talbot Island that confirms there's a lost city at his dig location.