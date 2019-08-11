JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The disappearance of 5 year-old Taylor Williams and the search for clues brings back memories for Brad Dennis, who was part of a search team in a 1993 California missing child case.

"Spent three weeks help organizing the search for Polly, staying with the family," Dennis recalled. "It obviously changed my direction and my path of my life."

Dennis helped manage the search for 12-year-old Polly Klaas whose body was found two months after she was reported missing.

Dennis now lives in Florida and is the president of the Klaas Kids Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the safety and the recovery of missing children.

"2,200 kids are reported missing in the United State every day which is a shocking number in and of itself," Dennis said.

Dennis says he was contacted by a neighbor of Williams' family, not the family itself, to help search for Taylor.

He believes the case raises some questions, considering Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says Taylor's mom is no longer cooperating with investigators.

"The first thing any family member should do is cooperate with law enforcement to obviously eliminate them as far as being under any suspicion so that law enforcement can then focus on whoever did take the child," he told First Coast News.

