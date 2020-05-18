Diocese's church doors re-open in Florida's First Coast communities

Many parishioners smiled as they returned to church, many others stayed away, as Diocese held first "in-person" masses in two months with cautionary measures.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Catholic churches in northeast Florida are holding their first Sunday masses since March, and while the faith hasn’t changed, some of the traditions have been altered to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.

“In general, people have just been happy to be able to get back to church and set foot inside the cathedral for the celebration of mass for the first time in two months,” Father Tom Willis, pastor at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, said. The cathedral hosted five masses during its first weekend back in ‘in-person’ operation.

“The surprise of the weekend has been that our crowds have been smaller than what we anticipated,” he said, giving example crowd sizes of fewer than 100 in a building that can accommodate nearly eight times that number.

“The challenge really began when we started having to close our churches to the celebration of masses for the public two months ago,” Willis said. “Many parishes found ways in order to get on to social media, and certainly that continues to be a way in which we’re going to reach people, simply because people do not have the comfort level to get out in public yet.”

But there were smiles between strangers at Sunday’s 5 P.M. service, even if the congregation barely crested 60 people.

“Prior to the 11 o’clock mass this morning,” Willis said, offering an example, “I met one lady who was going in to the cathedral. And she was just effusive in her appreciation that we were back with mass.

“And I said ‘Why?’” and she said. "'You don’t know how much I have missed seeing you, father, but also receiving Communion.’ And I think that’s a heartfelt sentiment that many people feel right now.”

But there are many visible indications that church services are not routine again yet. A sign by the entrance to the cathedral demands social distancing, one-way foot traffic along the aisles, and wearing of face masks among congregants. The sign also cautions that seating may be limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re not holding hands during the Our Father,” Willis said, adding that “when it comes to the sign of peace, we’re not actually giving a physical sign of peace, but a simple wave or a nod.”

And even Holy Communion – one of the most central rituals in the Christian faith – is taking on restrictions. Usually Communion entails receiving a wafer or piece of bread, followed by a sip of wine from a communal chalice, that Christians believe by prayer become the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

For now the Church is forgoing the wine portion of Communion, and, as Father Willis explained, “People need to receive [the bread] only in the hand … when you give Communion on the tongue there are too many possibilities of picking up saliva on the minister’s hands and passing it off to somebody else.”

All dispensaries of holy water, including a large cistern near the cathedral’s vestibule, have been left empty because it is typical that many people would be wetting their fingertips from the same source, to bless themselves.

And, as is the case with other publicly accessible places such as supermarkets and stores, many churches have placed markings on their floors to help people practice social distancing. Willis said the myriad cautionary practices are based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, but he pointed out that some vary from one church location to another, to accommodate the unique size and shape of each building.

“Entry places, exit ways, those kinds of things may differ, but when it comes to the celebration of the mass and what people will find in it, it’s going to be normal throughout the diocese.”

The cathedral is forcing people to not use consecutive pews from front to back of the sanctuary, which Willis said hasn’t yet caused a capacity problem despite the parish’s popularity.

“The cathedral has a tendency to not only attract our own regular parishioners, but we also have visitors, and tourism in St. Augustine has already begun to pick up,” he said, acknowledging that some other church buildings are much smaller.

“There have been some parishes that have set aside reserved systems, in order to make sure that people get a seat when they come to church.

“Check with your local parish, yes, because each parish is setting up different mechanisms in order to get people into their places where mass is being celebrated,” Willis cautioned.

As the Diocese of St. Augustine closes out its first weekend hosting parishioners in its churches, Willis reflected on the last two months of officiating masses in an empty building for an online audience.