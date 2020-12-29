Diocese of St. Augustine investigating abuse allegations against retired priest

The diocese said the Church reached out to law enforcement to also investigate the allegations against Father David Terrence Morgan.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Diocese of St. Augustine is investigating allegations against retired priest Father David Terrence Morgan, according to a bulletin by the diocese to parishioners.

The diocese said the Church reached out to law enforcement to investigate the allegations, in addition to conducting its own investigation.

Currently, Morgan is listed as a senior priest at Resurrection Catholic Church, according to the diocesan directory.

Anyone who may have been abused by Morgan should call their local law enforcement or the Florida Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873. People may also call the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, Tina Nugent, at (904) 208-6979 or email inquiries@dosafl.com.

The following is the full bulletin the Diocese of St. Augustine sent to parishioners: