Dinosauria: Dinosaurs + The Age of Flowers to open at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are ready to roar!

The Dinosauria: Dinosaurs + The Age of Flowers exhibition is coming back on Feb. 17.

The exhibition is centered around paleontology and paleobotany and showcases 18 of the "most fascinating dinosaurs", according to a release from the Zoo. Guests will also be able to explore new discoveries about the fossils of plants consumed by dinosaurs.

Many of the plants from prehistoric ages are ancestor species to those found in Florida today. Guests will be able to participate in hands on activities, biofacts, dig sites and educational chats.