A Monday morning diesel truck fuel leak on Jacksonville's Southside is under control, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Around 9:30 a.m., JFRD tweeted that crews were responding to the 11300 block of business Park Road in regards to a diesel leak. They advised the hazmat team also responded.

Around 10 a.m., the leak was called 'under control' by JFRD.

First Coast News was advised that the diesel truck struck a concrete drainage pipe, which caused the leak.