JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake Lucina is an Arlington neighborhood built in the mid-seventies. Behind many of the cinder block homes are ditches to carry stormwater runoff away from the streets and the homes.

Residents are now complaining about the condition of one of those ditches and the apparent lack of maintenance.

"Everyone has added a fence in their backyard," said Richard Jowers. "It is pretty much to hide the ugliness of the ditch."

Jowers has lived in the neighborhood for decades. He says he is speaking up for the entire community.

"Everyone should be able to go out in their backyard and enjoy a BBQ or a kid Easter egg hunt, but they can't," said Jowers.

At the core of the complaint is the thick overgrowth in the ditch behind their homes and what is hiding in the heavy foliage.

"Raccoons, armadillos, snakes, rats, come in at dusk," he said.

The area of concern is behind the homes on Columbine Street and Holly Bay Drive.

"From here on out we have a number of trees that are fallen," he said. "They need to clear them out."

He has lost confidence in City Hall and its Public Works Department.

"It is like they just gave up," said Jowers.

What happened? Where is the failure?

On Your Side reached out to the mayor's office and the District Councilman.

Councilwoman Joyce Morgan's staffer called Jowers and told him to take pictures, so he did.

"I just would appreciate if it got cleaned up a little bit," he said.

Tonika Boulware is another resident who is tired of looking at the eyesore near her backyard.

"It is rough," she said. "I don't even really feel safe with my kids going in the backyard right now."

On Your Side reached out to the city. We wanted to know the maintenance history and if the residents had filed complaints before.

The City Council office responded with answers and results.

"Thank you very much for sharing this information with our office. I checked both our emails archive, and the City of Jacksonville’s data base and could not find any record of the city previously being notified of this issue. I spoke with Mr. Jowers this morning, and have contacted the appropriate City of Jacksonville department. I am happy to report that the city has marked this issue as an item that will have action taken immediately. Again, thank you very much for notifying us of this issue."

The city of Jacksonville is responsible for the maintenance of hundreds of miles of ditches.

There's a schedule it tries to follow, but sometimes even the City gets behind on its own schedule. When that happens taxpayers begin to ask: 'Where are our tax dollars going? When will the city address this problem?'