Did someone say free burgers? Whataburger is celebrating the big 7-0 with a BOGO deal

The offer is good through Sunday, but you must order a No. 1 first on the company's app or online.

SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger is offering free burgers through Sunday - to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The catch? You have to buy one to get one. The offer is redeemable by using the Whataburger app or by ordering online.

You must order at least one No. 1 Whataburger (add-ons cost extra). The limit is one offer per customer.

Whataburger's website shares the details of how the Texas-proud restaurant chain got its start in 1950 in Corpus Christi:

"(An) entrepreneur named Harmon Dobson had a bold idea: to serve a burger so big that it took two hands to hold, and so good that after a single bite customers couldn't help but exclaim, “What a burger!”

Dobson named his location on Ayers Street simply, “Whataburger.”

With more than 800 locations across the country now, Whataburger is also known for being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.