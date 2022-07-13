Devil can't stop me | Jacksonville woman continues preaching as bullets strike house during Facebook Live sermon

The bullet traveled through three walls straight into a nearby bathroom. Loveyd Walker’s husband and children were also home at the time.

Several weeks later, she opened up about the moments before, during and after the shooting.



"It was a regular normal day,” Walker said. “Nothing was out of the way. I usually get up and do my makeup and my hair for the sermon. It was just regular."



The early hours that day may have felt mundane but Walker says something guided her that evening.



“It was something about that night just go and anoint your house,” Walker explains she prayed over her home that evening before the shooting happened after 8 o’clock. “And that's why I feel I didn't get hit because if you see I'm here, the door is here and the bullet went through the door. Any bit closer and I could have been out of here. But to God be the glory! I had to check myself like oh my goodness because when you look at the video you can see like there was a splatter or something. Whatever splattered hit me, like hit my back. So when I went down it was like oh my goodness. And then the ringing in my ear and then I'm like ok but I wasn't shot thank God for that."



What moves the Jacksonville mother of three goes beyond the message preached within her church on Jacksonville's northside. Walker heads up her own online ministry using Facebook Live.

She's been streaming video sermons since September 2020, every Wednesday at 8 p.m. faithfully.



“It's time for us to start shining light in dark places and this is a dark place,” Walker said. “This is a dark place and I know that the light lives on the inside of me and I'm going to let it shine.”



Walker says she’s endured the darkness living in the Moncrief area for 20 years, “I done seen shootings out here plenty of times.”



This latest shooting police say involved two groups of people firing at each other hitting three innocent bystanders outside. All of them survived.