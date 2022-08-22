Development or 'over development' is a campaign issue in St. Johns County

Election signs ask voters if they have "had enough" of development in fast-growing St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Clogged highways, crowded schools and a quality of life that some say is diminishing.

The topic of over development in St. Johns County has been a hot topic for years, but what about a campaign topic? That's not usually the case.

But this year's candidates themselves say they're seeing too much development in the county and will aim to stop it.

In St. Johns County there is a fast-growing sentiment about the county growing too fast.

That feeling is driving the St. Johns County Commission race, emerging as the most competitive race in the county this year.

Jacksonville University Political Science professor Will Miller used to live in St. Johns County until recently. He told First Coast News, "It’s not even small town politics anymore. It’s a big county with a big population because of development."

St. Johns County Commission incumbents Jeremiah Blocker and Sarah Arnold both have opposition from candidates who promise to stop over development.

They are Krista Keating-Joseph and Chuck Labanowski.

They even share some political signs with the same message about development: “Had enough?”

Because these are closed primaries, only registered republicans can vote in the race for County Commission Districts 4 and 2.

Development has even seeped into state races.

"We’re looking at a county that has elected officials at the state level that are large scale developers," Miller said.

Florida Senator Travis Hutson represents St. Johns, Flagler, and parts of Volusia Counties. He and his family with The Hutson Companies are some of the biggest developers in northeast Florida. The expansive Silverleaf neighborhood is theirs.

Gerry James is running against Hutson. He's stumping on the over development topic as well, pointedly at Hutson’s business projects getting the go-ahead from current St. Johns County commissioners despite rooms full of people pleading for the commission to slow down development.

"I think that’s where you see candidates and signs like this that really bring to the forefront of ‘these are the problems and if you fell the same way, here’s an alternative for you,'" Miller said.

None of the candidates say they want to stop development, but it’s over development they want to halt.