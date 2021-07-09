'The contents of this will mess you up': Ominous note prompts bomb squad response in Palatka

Officers say an unknown man placed a package on a park table and then left the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Law enforcement has given the all clear after a suspicious note left on a package prompted response from a Bomb Unit in Palatka Tuesday.

The Palatka Police Department says officers responded to a city park located at River Street and South 12th Street around 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that an unidentified man placed what was later determined to be a handheld safe on the park table and left.

The safe had a note on it, which officer say read: “The contents of this will mess you up”.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit was contacted and responded to assist.

Upon their arrival, officers say members of the Bomb Unit completed X-rays of the safe and determined it was empty, rendering it safe to handle.

At this time, police say it's unknown who the man was who left the safe on the park table or what his intentions were.