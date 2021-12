A media staging area has been set up at Faith Outreach Church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a large structural collapse of a shed near a house on Penny Lake Lane in Middleburg, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the person died after the structure in the backyard of a home partially collapsed while a crew of eight workers from a company were inside.

The Clay County Fire Rescue Department tweeted about the collapse around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.