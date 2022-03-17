Travelers delayed after person struck by passenger train in Lakeshore area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has the railroad crossing in the 4500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard blocked completely as of 10:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Service on Amtrak Train 91 has been temporarily suspended after it came into contact with a person on the track in the Lakeshore area of Jacksonville Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near Roosevelt Boulevard at Birkenhead Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had a portion of the railroad crossing completely around 10:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed to First Coast News that this incident involves a suicide.

At the time of the incident, 292 passengers were on the train. An investigation of the incident is underway.

The train originated in New York and was heading to Miami at the time of the incident.