Police sent out a traffic alert around 10:30 p.m. stating that all NB lanes of New Kings at Moncrief Road W are closed due to a traffic crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a crash that involves one of their own police vehicles in Northwest Jacksonville.

A First Coast News photojournalist arrived at the scene and found a JSO squad car badly damaged.