Developers want to build self-storage units near San Marco; residents say not here

Councilman Matt Carlucci, who lives in San Marco, said developers are trying to get an exception to an overlay.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before crossing the Acosta Bridge to Downtown Jacksonville, developers see potential on Hendricks Avenue and Prudential Drive.

Their vision involves building a self-storage unit. If the city council approves, it would be located near restaurants Basil Thai and BB's.

Some people told First Coast News that it is a terrible idea. Residents said storage units clashes with the allure of nearby communities, including San Marco.

Johnathon Cantor has called San Marco home for more than 20 years. From his perspective, a self-storage unit does not fit in San Marco. He'd rather see more local businesses, restaurants and bars.

"I just don't think a storage unit is gonna be the right thing for this area right now," Cantor said.

Councilman Matt Carlucci, who lives in San Marco, said developers are trying to get an exception to an overlay. Basically, a special zoning district to make the best use of property.

"People are not gonna be flocking there [San Marco] because there's a storage unit," Carlucci said. "The overlay says you cannot put a big storage unit-building at that location."

Carlucci said the Land Use and Zoning Committee voted in favor of changing the proposal; something that will be presented to the city council to vote on Tuesday. First Coast News' Tristan Hardy asked the councilman what his constituents are telling him.

"They don't want the damn thing, period," Carlucci grinned. "And I agree."