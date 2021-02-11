Detectives discovered vehicle of Fernandina Beach woman found dead inside home had been broken into previous day

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department discovered the Kia Soul owned by the woman found dead in a home may have been broken into the day before.
Colleen Potts was found dead inside a home while pet sitting on Oct. 24 in the 400 block of South 13th Street. She was last seen alive that evening driving her the Kia.
Detectives say there were no signs of struggle, nothing in the home was in disarray and the dogs, who were protective of the home, were not injured and still inside the home when she was found.
Detectives are continuing to interview neighbors, friends and relatives of Potts to get a better timeline of the events leading up to her death, according to the FBPD. Police are also waiting on a forensic review of her phone to see if there is anything of value.
During the investigation, detectives discovered someone may have broken into her unsecured vehicle the day before she was supposed to be pet sitting and stolen money, police said.
If anyone has any information that could assist in the investigation, they are urged to call Detective Christina Corbitt at 904-310-3218 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.