Retired detective reacts to GOP donor's unfettered access to Jacksonville police buildings

Kim Varner, a former JSO detective, said Kent Stermon wasn't the only private citizen to have access privileges to Jacksonville's police buildings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Sheriff's candidate, Lakesha Burton, said it was common knowledge to her and many employees that Kent Stermon, a high-powered GOP donor, had badge access to Jacksonville's police buildings.

"As the head of the Police Athletic League, I know firsthand the invaluable support that civic, business, and community leaders play when helping us with programming for the kids or recognition for the organization," Burton said in a statement to First Coast News. "Mr. Stermon worked with many of them to support the mission of PAL."

She continued, 'It was common knowledge to not only myself but to many employees that Mr. Stermon had high level security access privileges to JSO facilities for years. He made his heavy involvement in the inner workings and politics of the agency well known to all ranks."

Stermon, a political ally of Mayor Lenny Curry, Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, killed himself last week.

Since his death, more information has come out about him. According to multiple law enforcement sources, Stermon was under investigation in the weeks before his suicide over allegations of sexual misconduct.

First Coast News also learned Stermon had a special badge that allowed him to access and move about Jacksonville Sheriff's Office facilities freely.

Records show starting in 2017 Stermon accessed JSO buildings at least once a week, up until five days before Sheriff T.K. Waters took office and terminated his access pass.

"You give that badge to the wrong person, and they're connected to somebody out there who is doing the wrong thing than you can walk in the building do what you want to do and go back and give them information," said retired JSO detective, Kim Varner.

Varner is an 18-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and says giving badge access to private citizens is like opening Pandora's Box.

"John Q citizen can't walk in there and get a badge to come in and leave when he pleases, so I do think that creates an issue." Varner said.

First Coast News' crime and safety expert, Mark Baughman, says Stermon is not the only private citizen who was given access privileges and that former Sheriff Mike Williams gave access to other members of what he called his "inner circle."

"Typically, it's usually access to get in the door and access to get up to the third floor of the building where the Sheriff's office is, but there's other access it's giving I'm sure elsewhere depending on who that person is," Baughman said.

Varner and Baughman both said additional clearance is needed to gain access to certain units of the department, such as integrity and cold case units.

We asked JSO who else had or has similar access, but they have not yet responded.

The Mayor's Office forwarded our request for comment to JSO.

Both Baughman and Varner say the practice precedes Mike Williams' administration, but now that it has been made public, it could damage the agency's relationship with the community.

"Is it a favor? And if it's a favor that naturally makes the community ears stand up a little bit." Varner said.

"There's two words. Transparency and trust go together, you got to have that to earn that trust." Baughman said.

When asked for a statement, Mayor Curry's Office provided the following: