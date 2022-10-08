Elderly woman accused of attempting to rob Westside Walmart made zero threats, witness says

Jennifer Christensen, 72, wore a pink flowery top and made no threatening statements or gestures while allegedly attempting to rob a bank on Normandy Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Christensen wore a pink flowery top and did not say or do anything threatening while allegedly attempting to rob a bank Tuesday inside the Walmart on Normandy Boulevard, a witness told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in an arrest report.

Christensen, who uses a walker, allegedly gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, according to police.

Christensen was driven to the Woodforest National Bank, which she had a bank card for, on the morning of Aug. 9 by two witnesses who work for Better Days Senior Living, the report said.

The employees of Better Days Senior Living said they were unaware of the situation in the bank involving Christensen.

JSO says Christensen and the two employees from Better Days waited on a bench outside the bank for it to open. When the bank opened, Christensen came inside and never said anything or made any threatening gestures, a witness told police.

One of the Better Days employees said that Christensen did not have any type of mental illness that she was aware of. The Better Days employee said at one point she needed to verify that Christensen had enough income to pay for the facility.

Christensen told her she had approximately $200,000 in the bank, but was not able to prove that she had the money, the report said.

While appearing before a judge in Duval County Circuit court Wednesday, Christensen said she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on the charges of strong-arm robbery.

The judge asked when was the last time she saw a psychologist or a psychiatrist, to which Christensen responded, "A month-and-a-half ago." She told the judge she had been hospitalized for four days at that time.

"My sister and two of my brothers decided I couldn't live in Maryland by myself because of my illness and my age," Christensen told the judge.