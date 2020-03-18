JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people and businesses all around the globe, and simply getting a haircut these days might become challenging with restrictions on the number of people who can be in one area at one time.

At Center Stage Barbershop in Arlington, a place where many come to talk sports, they're talking about the coronavirus.

“I bought a gang of hand sanitizer," Earl Harris told First Coast News. "I bought a lot of Lysol. Just making sure everything is clean."

Harris has been cutting hair for almost two decades and says keeping his station clean now, more than ever, is his top priority.

“After every customer, I disinfect and move on to the next customer, disinfect after that, so trying to keep your area as clean as possible," Harris said.

With local and federal leaders placing a mandate on how many people can be in one area and with both encouraging people to stay home, you'd think it would affect business here at Center Stage. However, Harris says the business really hasn't seen a dropoff. In fact, a lot of people are coming to the barbershop to get out of the house.

Even with the CDC and top medical officials saying the spread of the virus will only get worse, the guys at the barbershop are confident a cure will be found.

“At some point, they're going to find a way to stop this," Harris said. "You've just got to let those guys in the laboratories work. Let them find a way and once they do that, we're going to go back to normal."