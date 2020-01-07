WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis to speak at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach

The 2 p.m. press conference will take place in the Michael and Libby Johnson Center for Community Engagement. First Coast News will live stream it here.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak Wednesday from Daytona Beach.

The 2 p.m. press conference will take place in the Michael and Libby Johnson Center for Community Engagement at Bethune-Cookman University.

Further details have not been released about what DeSantis will speak about but it is expected to be an update on the state's coronavirus response.