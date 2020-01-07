WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis to speak at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach

x
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak Wednesday from Daytona Beach.

The 2 p.m. press conference will take place in the Michael and Libby Johnson Center for Community Engagement at Bethune-Cookman University. 

Further details have not been released about what DeSantis will speak about but it is expected to be an update on the state's coronavirus response.

First Coast News will live stream the event below. Be sure to check back for updates.

