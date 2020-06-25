x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

local

WATCH LIVE | Gov. DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in Tampa

Gov. DeSantis says he will make a major announcement at 3 p.m. Thursday at Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School.

TAMPA, Fla. — A day after announcing he was signing a bill that would increase teacher pay to at least $47,500 per year, Florida's governor is making an announcement at a high school in Tampa.

Gov. DeSantis says he will make a major announcement at 3 p.m. Thursday at Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School. 

DeSantis' visit to Tampa comes on the same day the Florida Department of Health reported another 5,508 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. It's the second day in a row more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

You'll be able to watch the news conference on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page or our YouTube channel. 

RELATED: New COVID-19 numbers: Florida reports another 5,004 cases

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to increase teacher pay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter