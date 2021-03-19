Gov. DeSantis lowers vaccination eligibility age to 50, starting Monday

Gov. DeSantis said he hopes to open the COVID-19 vaccine age to all adults in the state of Florida before May 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: The COVID vaccination eligibility age will be lowered to 50, beginning Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Friday about the executive order he has issued to bring the eligibility even lower.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tallahassee on Friday morning.

He will be joined by Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz at 9 a.m.

Moskowitz announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from his role in April. He's led the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and now the current vaccine rollout.

"Certainly before May 1, we'll be able to open it up to all adults," DeSantis said of the COVID-19 vaccination in the state during a news conference in Volusia County last week.

He was speaking from Crane Lakes, a housing development in Port Orange, about the expansion of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in that community. He said he plans to reduce the age limit for Floridians to get vaccinated to 55 and older sometime in the month of March.

The remarks come one day after President Joe Biden set May 1 as the target date for all adults in the United States to be eligible to be vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the governor spoke from Brevard County, announcing a new COVID-19 vaccination site that would offer 1,000 doses per day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in an effort to increase the county's percent of seniors to receive the vaccine.

"This is something that you're one and done, you get it and you move on," DeSantis said. "Obviously it takes some time for the potency to be 100%."

He referred to concerns over the lower effectiveness level of the J&J vaccine as compared to Pfizer or Moderna's versions, which each require two doses.