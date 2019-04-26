TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill filed by a Florida State Senator that would increase the penalties for killing police dogs, rescue dogs and police horses has been signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill was filed by State Senator Aaron Bean after the shooting death of JSO K9 Fang, who was reportedly killed by a carjacking suspect back in September 2018.

The bill increases the penalty for "intentionally and knowingly causing great bodily harm, permanent disability or death to, or using a deadly weapon upon, police canines or horses, fire canines, or Search and Rescue canines."

The law goes into effect Oct. 1, 2019.