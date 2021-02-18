Gov. DeSantis in Pinellas Park Thursday

The governor is set to hold a news conference at 9 a.m.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis continues his visit in Tampa Bay with a stop in Pinellas Park Thursday morning.

The governor is set to speak at a news conference at Mainlands Community Club House at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, the governor faced scrutiny in Manatee County at the Lakewood Ranch pop-up site. This, after Commissioner Vanessa Baugh told commissioners she chose to give the 3,000 appointments to those who live in Lakewood Ranch's neighboring two zip codes 34202 and 34211 during their Tuesday night meeting. This choice varies from the way the county randomizes vaccine allocation through a lottery system.

The distribution decision is one that raised red flags for other commissioners who expressed their gratitude for the additional supply, but wanted a more equal distribution.

His response to there being concerns over vaccine distribution: “Would they rather us send it to other counties?"

The governor also added that the doses distributed at the state-run pod sites aren't "earmarked" for Manatee County. They're actually separate supplemental doses to the 6,000 the county sees weekly.

The governor doubled down several times on there was no preference given to the wealthy and predominantly white community when the location was selected.