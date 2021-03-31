Gov. DeSantis set to make an appearance Wednesday in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop Wednesday in Pinellas County to hold a press conference.
The exact details of what the governor is set to discuss have not been released. Lately, DeSantis has been making stops across the state discussing vaccines, signing bills, and highlighting environmental restoration.
His press conference will take place at 12 p.m. at Palm Harbor University High School.
