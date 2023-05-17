DeSantis endorsed candidates fall short during election

Losing the mayoral race will be seen as a major blow as Jacksonville was the largest city in the country with a Republican mayor. Daniel Davis lost to Donna Deegan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. DeSantis endorsed Republican candidate Daniel Davis for Jacksonville mayor, who then lost the election. DeSantis also unexpectedly tapped Kelly Craft, a candidate in the Kentucky GOP gubernatorial race. She also lost.

Davis lost to Democrat Donna Deegan after a tight race. Losing the mayoral race will be seen as a major blow as Jacksonville was the largest city in the country with a Republican mayor, as reported by Newsweek. Jacksonville has around one million residents.

This is not the first time that DeSantis has endorsed candidates who have failed to bring it home. Former President Donald Trump was quick to point this out in a social media post.

"Wow! In a big upset, the DeSanctimonious backed Republican candidate for Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, LOST. This is a shocker. If they would have asked me to Endorse, he would have won, easily. Too proud to do so. Fools! This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party. Remember, “Rob” only won because of me!!!"

Trump posted the jab on Truth Social, a platform created by his own media company that identifies itself as place for free speech.

In 2022, Trump endorsed more than 250 candidates with an 82% success rate. However, the majority of his endorsements were favorites to win, as reported by The New York Times.

List of DeSantis' flopped endorsements:

U.S. Senate:

Mehmet Oz - Pennsylvania

Joe O'Dea - Colorado

Don Bolduc - New Hampshire

Blake Masters - Arizona

Herschel Walker - Georgia run-off

Adam Laxalt - Nevada

Gubernatorial:

Kelly Craft - Kentucky

Tim Michels - Wisconsin

Mark Ronchetti - New Mexico

Paul LePage - Maine

Doug Mastriano - Pennsylvania

Kari Lake - Arizona

Lee Zeldin - New York

Derek Schmidt - Kansas

Mayoral:

Daniel Davis - Jacksonville, Florida

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair: