The governor also signed a pandemic-related bill Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to push back against the ideas of lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic with the signing of a new COVID bill. He also took immediate action to suspend local emergency orders that were put in place earlier in the pandemic.

“We need a new construct for these emergency powers that have been used throughout the country," the governor said.

He says, since the beginning of the pandemic, Florida has worked to lift people up, get them back to work, and keep a healthy economy and society.

“We wanted people to be happy living in Florida,” he added.

The legislation signed Monday has DeSantis' "full support" and helps provide safeguards and protections for families, businesses and workers, according to the governor.

Under the bill, a default legal presumption is provided during any emergency that businesses should be free from government mandates to close, and schools should remain open for in-person instruction for children.

In addition to signing the bill, the governor signed an executive order that invalidates local emergency orders related to COVID-19, taking effect on July.

To "bridge the gap" DeSantis also suspended local emergency orders, that are currently in place, through his executive power.

This is a developing story. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to local governments for a response. This story will be updated as we hear back.