Gov. DeSantis claims murder suspect was dumped in Jacksonville by Biden administration

Florida governor says the Biden administration is hiring private contractors to bring undocumented migrants to Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor DeSantis says a man accused of murder in Jacksonville was dumped here by the Biden administration.

He made the comments during a press conference Thursday at Cecil Airport.

The man DeSantis referenced, 24-year-old Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, was found walking around Jacksonville covered in blood last month. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says he initially lied about his name and age.

He has since been charged with second-degree murder and evidence tampering.

"There was the report in The New York Post about.... Biden administration's doing there, they're flying in people who came illegally, dumping a lot in Jacksonville in the middle of the night," said DeSantis. "... this individual (Medina Ulloa) has been detained, should have never been in this country to begin with, and definitely should not have been dumped in the state of Florida."

He says these 'middle of the night flights' are happening without notification to the state, and that the Biden administration is hiring private contractors to bring undocumented individuals here.

The article by the New York Post, that DeSantis references, claims that the scheme is part of President Biden’s plan to quietly resettle underage migrants across the country.

"This is not the way you keep people safe, it's reckless, and it's wrong," said DeSantis. "... I'm going to see what we can do from executive, we have, of course, have a pending lawsuit against the by the administration challenging their catch and release policies. But this is what happens when you engage in reckless policies."

At his arraignment hearing Thursday, Medina Ulloa entered pleas of not guilty on second-degree murder and evidence tampering charges, through an interpreter.