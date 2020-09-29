Earlier today, the Tampa International Airport announced its partnership with BayCare to offer COVID-19 tests to all passengers.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Clearwater Tuesday to visit BayCare's Morton Plant Hospital.

He will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. EDT.

Earlier today, the Tampa International Airport announced its partnership with BayCare to offer two kinds of COVID-19 tests to all passengers who fly out of or arrive at the airport.

The testing site, one of four run by BayCare, will offer both rapid antigen tests and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. The site will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a walk-in basis. As of now, the testing site is a pilot program that will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

Passengers can get these tests within three days before or after their flight, provided they bring proof of travel with them. The cost of a PCR test is $125 and a rapid antigen test will cost $57.

