FDLE's Matt Walsh appointed as Interim Clay County Sheriff

This temporary appointment begins immediately and comes after DeSantis removed Darryl Daniels from the position after he was arrested, charged with a felony.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that Matthew J. Walsh of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will serve as Interim Clay County Sheriff.

This temporary appointment begins immediately and comes after DeSantis removed Darryl Daniels, 55, from the position a day after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony of tampering with physical evidence, as well as three misdemeanor charges of falsifying reports to law enforcement; charges that relate to a long-running sex scandal investigation.

Daniels was elected sheriff in November 2016 to serve a four-year term and was planning to run for re-election in 2020.

According to the FDLE, Walsh has more than 20 years of experience and was most recently assigned to the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center where he served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge. He joined the FDLE in 2003.

"Your appointment is evidence of my confidence in your ability to serve with excellence and distinction," DeSantis' wrote to Walsh.

You can read a copy of Walsh's temporary appointment here.