Jury selection continues Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin

Three jurors were seated on Tuesday, and potential candidates will return to the Hennepin County Courthouse again today.

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday, March 10

3 jurors seated Tuesday, 11 more needed to fill out jury

Court awaits ruling from state court of appeals on prosecution request to pause proceedings until appeals are resolved

Defense asks state Supreme Court to review issue of third-degree murder charge, but wants trial to proceed

Judge: "Unless the court of appeals tells me otherwise, we're going to keep moving."

Jury selection resumes Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, one day after the legal teams agreed to seat three jurors in the high-profile case.

Those jurors are referred to by their juror number instead of their names to protect their identity. Juror #2 and Juror #19 are white men, and Juror #9 is a woman of color from northern Minnesota.

On Tuesday three jurors were questioned and dismissed and others were struck due to responses on a pre-trial questionnaire, including some who said they wouldn't be able to set aside their strong views about the case. A total of 14 people will be selected for the jury. Normally a trial would have 16 jurors, 12 people to sit on the jury and four alternates, but the number of alternates has been reduced due to COVID and social distancing concerns.

During questioning of potential jurors, attorneys are able to use peremptory challenges to excuse those they don't want, but they have to have a reason other than the person's race. The opposing council can raise a Batson Challenge if they believe there is not a valid race-neutral reason to dismiss the potential juror.

These jurors have already filled out a questionnaire related to the case. On Monday, the prosecution and defense mutually agreed to dismiss 16 people before anyone was questioned in person.

Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the case, gave some instructions before the in-person questioning began on Tuesday morning, including warning people that they should not post about the trial or about being a potential juror on social media.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is currently charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The legal issue of a possible third-degree murder charge still looms over the trial as it works its way through Minnesota's higher courts. Initially, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death, but the defense asked to have the charge dropped for lack of probable cause and a judge agreed.

On March 5 the decision on the third-degree murder charge was reversed by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, saying the judge made an error in the decision, and that the district court needs to reconsider the state's motion to reinstate the charge of third-degree murder.

Judge Cahill said Tuesday that "unless the court of appeals tells me otherwise, we're going to keep moving."