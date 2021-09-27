Funeral arrangements announced for Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers

Deputy Joshua Moyers mortally wounded in a shooting on Sep. 24 during a traffic stop. He died two later.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office and Oxley Heard Funeral Directors announced the funeral arrangements for Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Moyer, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, Sep. 24. He died two days later at Jacksonville hospital.

The funeral for Deputy Joshua Moyers will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Callahan First Baptist Church. The church is located at 45090 Green Avenue in Callahan.

His family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the service begins.

Following the service, Deputy Moyers will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Hilliard.

You can leave a memory or tribute to Deputy Moyers on the funeral home's website.