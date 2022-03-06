Investigators say the man had been firing a weapon in a mobile home park.

LAKELAND, Fla — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says his deputies shot and killed a man he described as an "active shooter" Friday night along Combee Road in north Lakeland.

Authorities say they were dispatched just after 6 p.m. when the gunman's wife called 911 to say her armed husband was making threats.

Responding units parked in front of the mobile home park and ran down toward the address to find the wife hiding behind a pickup truck. Judd says they moved the woman to safety and learned her husband had already been outside firing shots before going back indoors to reload and suggesting he would kill her and all law enforcement officers who arrived.

Five deputies arrived first. Four of them assumed tactical positions.

When the gunman walked back outside with a long gun in his hand, Judd said his deputies "shot him a lot."

It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired. But, Judd confirmed nobody was struck by bullets besides the gunman who died.

The deceased shooter was identified by Judd as 56-year-old Michael Loman.

"He chose for us to shoot him," Judd said. "And we accommodated his request."

Loman had one prior felony arrest in a drug-related case and three prior misdemeanor arrests, according to Judd. While detectives are still trying to piece together exactly what led up to the shooting, Judd says they have learned Loman was drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.