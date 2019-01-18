The Union County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Friday about scammers posing as law enforcement and more over the phone and online.

Here are some scams deputies believe everyone should look out for.

Warrant from the Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the scammers are making calls posing as "the local Sheriff's Office" and telling victims there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer will then say the issue can be resolved by paying a fine.

However, actual deputies have confirmed that law enforcement officials do not make calls regarding warrants or fines.

DNA Submission

The caller tells the victim a DNA sample is needed to clear their name with the Sheriff's Office and payment must be made upfront.

Again, Union County deputies said local law enforcement officials never make calls regarding warrants or DNA samples. DNA samples are collected upon arrest on certain felony crimes, according to Florida Statute.

Phishing Scams:

The caller poses an official from the victim's bank, the IRS or the Social Security Administration and says personal information is needed from the victim.

Deputies confirmed that banks, the IRS and Social Security Officials do not contact people over the phone. They only send official letters.

Check in the mail scam

Scammers will often send realistic-looking checks for a large amount of money in the mail, promising the recipient more money will be sent if they pay a fee, deputies said. But those "checks and fees" are only meant to get your bank account information.

Computer Scams

Scammers will often send emails from foreign countries with the promise of money, or they'll pose as companies like Netflix or PayPal. These are emails are a scam to get personal information, passwords or bank account information.

Dating Scam

A popular scam plays on the emotions of its victims, deputies said.

Scammers would pretend to contact their victim and develop an online relationship with them before claiming they need money for something important like an operation or to meet the victim.

Deputies warned to never send money to someone online without meeting them in person.