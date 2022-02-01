Man killed by crane in Tallyrand industrial accident, JSO investigating

The accident occurred at 1915 Wigmore Street, near the Tallyrand area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was killed while working on a shipping vessel in the Tallyrand neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to a fatal industrial accident at a marine terminal around 1 p.m..

The accident occurred at 1915 Wigmore Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man dead at the scene on board of a large shipping vessel.

Officials believe the man was working on the ship when a large crane was being used to unload materials. When the crane bucket was being lowered, it hit the man in the upper body and killed him.

This is an active investigation. At this time, law enforcement does not believe there was any foul play involved.

The US Coast Guard and OSHA are on scene assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information related to the incident, JSO asks that you contact them at 904-630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.