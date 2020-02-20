NOCATEE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help identifying a woman reportedly seen trying to taking pictures of a group of children in Nocatee.

The incident happened Feb. 3 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Kenmore Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said a woman was parked near a house and watching a group of children playing outside. She then asked the children's grandmother if she could take the children's pictures.

The woman said she worked for a company but did not specify the company, the sheriff's office said.

When the grandmother denied the woman, the woman reportedly became angry and said, "It’s a public street, you can’t stop me." She then drove off.

The sheriff's office said the woman is between 25 and 35 years old and had very unkempt, messy, shoulder-length hair. She had a thin build and was wearing a light gray hoodie. She was reportedly driving a red older model Hyundai sedan or Honda sedan with rust or front-end damage to the left front fender.

Deputies could not obtain a tag but said it contained the letters "A," "Y," and/or "W."

If you have any information regarding video footage, photographs, vehicle tags or descriptions and potential identification, reach out to Detective K. Peluso at kpeluso@sjso.org.