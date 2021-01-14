Deputies searching for woman and 5-year-old great-granddaughter last seen in St. Johns County

Police say that an 87-year-old woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter were missing from the family home.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two family members who were reported missing early Thursday morning.

Police say that an 87-year-old woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter were missing from the family home. A vehicle was also reported missing.

The missing individuals have been identified as Lula Wise of St. Augustine and her great-granddaughter Asia Myers.

SJSO says they may be in Wise’s dark colored 2019 Hyundai Sonata, bearing Florida Tag NAJJ74.

The pair may have left the residence overnight, and any information regarding possible contacts or sightings is being sought.

If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Lula Wise or Asia Myers, please contact the nearest local law enforcement agency or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 824-84304.