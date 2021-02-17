Deputies searching for suspect, vehicle connected to Clay County car wash burglary

A person operating the vehicle broke into several coin-operated machines and stole coins from inside them.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a vehicle they believe is connected to a recent burglary at a local car wash.

The vehicle was involved in a burglary at Ducky’s Car Wash located at 877 Blanding Boulevard on Feb. 11, deputies said.

A person operating the vehicle broke into several coin-operated machines and stole coins from inside them, according to authorities.

The suspected vehicle is described as an older model, dark-colored Ford F150.

If you have any information on the vehicle’s whereabouts or the owner/operator, please contact Detective Drury at 904-687-7340. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers from your cell phone at **TIPS (8477).