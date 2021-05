The theft happened earlier this month at the Publix on Highway 17.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a recent theft at a local Publix.

Deputies said the theft happened earlier this month at the Publix on Highway 17 in Clay County.

If you have any information about the individual or the incident please contact Deputy Leach at 904-264-6512.