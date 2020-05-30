Deputies searching for missing Ocala 15-year-old said to possibly be heading to Texas area

Lauren Outlaw is 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and auburn/red hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Ocala 15-year-old girl Saturday who may be headed to the Texas area, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Lauren Michelle Outlaw went to bed around 10:30 p.m. Friday and when a family member went to check on her around 10:50 a.m. Saturday they noticed her window open and that she was gone.

Outlaw had previously said that she wanted to go to Texas possibly the Fort Worth area to meet someone she met online, deputies said. She has also made comments that caused family members to be concerned about her wellbeing.