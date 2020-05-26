Deputies searching for missing man with dementia

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Jeffery Johnson was last seen May 23. He is considered endangered because of his diminished mental faculties.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Columbia County are asking for your help to find a missing man with dementia.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Jeffery Alonzo Johnson was last seen on May 23. He was staying with a family member in the Five Points area and left on foot to travel to his girlfriend's home in Miami or Tampa, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson was last seen wearing a white shirt and plaid pants, but he had other clothes with him, deputies said.

Because of Johnson's diminished mental faculties, he is considered endangered and has been reported to state and federal databases, the sheriff's office said.