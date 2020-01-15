MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen Tuesday in Dunnellon, Fla.

Ricardo Bautista, 27, was last seen at a home at 8855 SW 137th Ct, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said Bautista made statements that have law enforcement concerned for his wellbeing.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. He has brown eyes and brown hair and stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see Bautista or you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

Marion County Sheriff's Office