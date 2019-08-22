KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy last seen in Keystone Heights.

Deputies are searching for Daniel Lozana, who they say is considered a danger to himself.

Lozana was last seen in the 8000 block of Piney Nook Court.

Lozana is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Deputies say he could be in Starke or traveling to the area.

If you have any information about Lozana's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.