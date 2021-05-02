Deputies searching for missing Clay County teen

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a teenage girl who they say has been missing for 12 days.
Rebecca A. Muenzmay, age 17, was last seen Jan. 24 at Hibernia Baptist Church in Fleming Island, according to a Facebook post by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The post says Rebecca is believed to be living with "unknown friends" in the Orange Park area.
Anyone who has any information about where Rebecca might be is asked to call Detective Vereen at 904-625-8762. You can also call the Clay County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 904-264-6512.