Deputies searching for missing Clay County teen

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Rebecca Muenzmay was last seen Jan. 24 at Hibernia Baptist Church.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a teenage girl who they say has been missing for 12 days.

Rebecca A. Muenzmay, age 17, was last seen Jan. 24 at Hibernia Baptist Church in Fleming Island, according to a Facebook post by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The post says Rebecca is believed to be living with "unknown friends" in the Orange Park area.