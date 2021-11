Shannon Marie Norman, also known as Shannon Waters, has not been seen or heard from in more than a week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Shannon Marie Norman, also known as Shannon Waters, has not been seen or heard from in more than a week, deputies say.

She was last seen traveling on foot in Macclenny, wearing a black tank top with spaghetti straps, black pants, and carrying a large bag.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please call (904) 259-2861.