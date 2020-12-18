Deputies searching for missing Baker County teen

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing teenage girl reported missing last week.
The mother of 16-year-old Taylor Shae Raiford reported her missing on Dec. 12, BCSO said in a post to its Facebook page.
Taylor was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving her home with a friend named Jessica, the post said. No other information was known about Jessica including her last name.
Taylor is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with "blonde/brown hair" and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweat pants, the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.
Anyone with information or leads on where Taylor might be is asked to call Detective Clay Burnsed at 912-276-2628 or the Baker County Sheriff's Office Dispatch number at 904-259-0260.