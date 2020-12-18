Deputies searching for missing Baker County teen

The mother of 16-year-old Taylor Shae Raiford reported her missing Dec. 12. She was last seen leaving her home with a girl named Jessica, BCSO said.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing teenage girl reported missing last week.

The mother of 16-year-old Taylor Shae Raiford reported her missing on Dec. 12, BCSO said in a post to its Facebook page.

Taylor was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving her home with a friend named Jessica, the post said. No other information was known about Jessica including her last name.

Taylor is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with "blonde/brown hair" and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweat pants, the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post.